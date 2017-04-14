About WBTV

WBTV was the first television station in the Carolinas. When we signed on in the summer of 1949, we were only the 13th TV station in the United States.

That spirit of innovation continues today as we serve our viewers with award-winning coverage on multiple TV channels and digital platforms. WBTV is owned by Raycom Media, one of the largest privately-held broadcast companies in the United States.

We proudly serve the Charlotte, North Carolina area, covering the NC Piedmont and mountains and northwestern South Carolina. If you live here, WBTV is ON YOUR SIDE.

