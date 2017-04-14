Water line break causes outages for nearly 70 Morganton residents

Water services will be shut off for a section of Hartland Road in Morganton Friday morning.

According to the City of Morganton, workers will be repairing a water line break and water is expected to be shut off around 10:30 a.m.

Nearly 70 customers will be affected on Hartland Road between Hemlock Trail and Hartland Trail, the city says.

The city said water should be restored in four-to-five hours.

