Water line break causes outages for nearly 70 Morganton residents

MORGANTON, NC (WBTV) -

Water services will be shut off for a section of Hartland Road in Morganton Friday morning. 

According to the City of Morganton, workers will be repairing a water line break and water is expected to be shut off around 10:30 a.m. 

Nearly 70 customers will be affected on Hartland Road between Hemlock Trail and Hartland Trail, the city says. 

The city said water should be restored in four-to-five hours. 

