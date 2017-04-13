Molly's Kids: 8-month-old Greyson Stephens has cancer

Last we'd heard from Greyson Stephens, the Hickory 8-month-old had a large tumor on his tongue. Now we know more.

Yes, it's cancer. Ewing's Sarcoma. But no, his parents say, it hasn't metastasized and things could be worse.

"We're hopeful," dad Kyle Stephens said. "It's still a scary situation, but we're remaining positive. We're back in the hospital this week for five days of chemo and blood work, and he has really started to lose the little hair he had, but his smile continues to shine on. It has been rough, but he's strong. We're taking our cues from him."

If you remember the original post about Greyson (that picture was equally as cute >> http://tinyurl.com/GreysonMKs), his grandfather had emailed me while sitting in a hospital waiting room right after testing. It was that soon into their journey. Lots of uncertainty.

There are now a few more facts.

Greyson's bone scans and CT scans show no metastasis, which means a much greater chance for survival, but doctors still say aggressive chemo is necessary. The list of possible side effects includes heart damage, kidney damage, infertility and chances of secondary cancers.

"We were told therapies aren't necessarily solutions," mom Bekah Stephens said. "Most Ewing's shrink with chemo, but can still be active on scans. Greyson's are unusual. We're not sure exactly what will happen but know we have great support and are praying for our son."

Greyson has a twin named Hunter. They also have a 3-year-old older sister.



The family continues to keep things updated on this Facebook page >> https://www.facebook.com/groups/1438219756211969/



The original post about Greyson spread far and wide. Tens of thousands of you wanting to share your love and concern for this Catawba County family. Thank you, Kyle, for sending an update. I know lots of people were hoping to hear good news.

Hang in there, Greyson. Chemo weeks aren't fun, but sounds like you're one tough 8-month-old cookie. Keep pounding through.



#MollysKids

**Editor’s note: This is about one of #MollysKids, children WBTV Anchor Molly Grantham follows closely on her Facebook page. It was first published there, which is why it’s written in a personal way. For years Molly has followed hundreds of kids with uphill medical battles. Find this story and updates on all #MollysKids here. **

