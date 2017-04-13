Abandoned baby goat gets a new 'mommy' in 8-year-old girl

Just two days after Lucy the pygmy goat was born, her mother rejected her and wouldn’t let the baby nurse. It happens sometimes in the animal world, and that’s when humans have to step in.

The human that stepped in for Lucy, just happened to be an 8-year-old girl.

“Her goat mommy didn’t like her so I’m her new mommy,” said Mallory Winebarger who lives in Granite Falls, North Carolina.

Mallory has been around animals for most of her life. The land surrounding her parent’s home is speckled with chickens, goats and guineas. When the newest baby goat was rejected by her mother, Mallory decided to step in.

She named the goat “Lucy,” after her favorite show, “I Love Lucy.”

“She has to eat three times a day, so I feed her breakfast before I go to school, then finish when I get home,” Mallory said.

It’s an important lesson in responsibility for an 8-year-old, and an even more important lesson in love.

