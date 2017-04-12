Bounce Scholar of the Week: Lesley Sanchez-Padilla

Each week during the school year, Project L.I.F.T. selects a student who is excelling not only inside the classroom, but outside as well. The student - along with their favorite teacher - is featured every Wednesday on WBTV News on Bounce at 8 p.m. The program operates within the Charlotte-Mecklenburg School System.

This week's scholar is a Lesley Sanchez-Padilla, a 3rd grader at Bruns Academy.

Bio: Lesley is an 8-year-old student. She was born in Charlotte, North Carolina to Maria Sanchez and Jesus Padilla. She has an older sister named Maria Alvarez in 10th grade at West Charlotte.

Her favorite subject is math and she loves to do fractions. She says her greatest accomplishment so far is making good grades on her tests at school.

