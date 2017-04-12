Cabarrus Co lawmaker compares Abe Lincoln to Hitler

A North Carolina state lawmaker compared President Abraham Lincoln to Hitler in a comment posted on Facebook Wednesday afternoon.

State Representative Larry Pittman (R-Cabarrus) made the comparison in a comment on Facebook as part of a discussion about a controversial bill he filed a day earlier.

Pittman and two other Republican lawmakers - Rep. Carl Ford (R-Rowan) and Rep. Michael Speciale (R-Craven) - introduced a bill Tuesday that would re-instate the ban on gay marriage in North Carolina.

The bill was dismissed by House Speaker Tim Moore (R-Cleveland) on Wednesday.

RELATED: ‘Constitutional concerns’ kill NC bill that would ban gay marriage

Pittman made the comparison in a back-and-forth through Facebook comments attached to a post on his campaign’s Facebook page.

“And if Hitler had won, should the world just get over it? Lincoln was the same sort of tyrant, and personally responsible for the deaths of over 800,000 Americans in a war that was unnecessary and unconstitutional,” Pittman wrote.

His comment quickly became the subject of criticism, with the North Carolina Democratic Party blasting out an email highlighting the post less than an hour after it was made.

Pittman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.