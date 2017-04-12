Two arrested in shooting death of 14-year-old Anthony Frazier

Two people have been arrested in connection to the January shooting death of 14-year-old Anthony Frazier, according to sources with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD).

Mangasha Dion Clark, 19, and Reginald Lee Edmonds, 17, have both been charged in the teen's death. Clark was arrested Wednesday and charged with murder. Edmonds was arrested Tuesday and charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

“Anybody that has a child can imagine how painful it was to lose a 14-year-old in our community,” CMPD Major Cam Selvey said.

Investigators believe Clark, who was arrested on Wednesday, was the shooter.

Police say the two men are acquaintances. These are not their first arrests – Edmonds was arrested three days after Anthony’s death for burglary and larceny. Clark spent the past two months in jail for the same charges until Tuesday.

Detectives say they don't have any evidence that the two suspects knew the young boy who was killed.

“We’ve uncovered no evidence that shows there was any relationship between the parties involved,” Selvey said.

Selvey credited tips that came into them from the public.

“We would not be here today if it had not been for the community,” he said.

Anthony's father, Daniel Frazier, couldn't say much after the arrest because he worried it could jeopardize the case. But he did want to thank the public for their help.

“We’re extremely grateful. We appreciate the good people out there that cared. All the countless people that took time out of their own life to help,” Frazier said.

He told WBTV the past three months have been tough for his family.

“It’s kind of indescribable. You go on but you can’t go on, so your car’s in drive but you’re not going nowhere,” he said.

Frazier was shot around 10 p.m. on January 2 while in a vehicle with family he was visiting on Finchley Drive. Police said the family was returning from a birthday celebration. Two people were in a bush near the home when the vehicle pulled up to Frazier's relative's home.

Those individuals ran away but fired as they did, hitting Frazier. He died at Carolinas Medical Center the next day.

Frazier attended Kannapolis Middle School and was known as a standout student and athlete. He was also in the Students Taking A Right Stand (STARS) program, which works with students in Cabarrus County and Kannapolis city schools, focusing on strengthening leadership skills and community engagement.

Daniel was a Kannapolis Police officer at the time of the shooting, but has since begun working for the Rowan County Sheriff's Office. His mom Brandi, is a nurse. They spoke with WBTV in March about their son.

CMPD’s said officers went into the community on several occasions to local schools and community meetings, and still couldn’t find any new information. In mid-March, there were still no new leads.

Officers say they believe the shooting was random, that Anthony was absolutely not a target. A $15,000 reward was offered for any information leading to an arrest in the case.

Investigators won't say if they recovered the murder weapon, There is no word on what evidence led to the two arrests this week.

"I would love to tell you everything that happened, however, it's a very active investigation. What I can say to that is that we would not be here today if it were not for the community, if it were not for someone from the community stepping forward," Major Cam Selvey said. "Police department cannot do it alone and this is a prime example. Community members did the right thing they stepped forward, they brought us crucial information that allowed us to bring this case to a successful conclusion."

Both were placed in the Mecklenburg County Jail. Edmonds was given a $2,500 bond. There is no word on whether Clark will be given bond.

Anyone with further information about the case or the suspects is asked to call 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

