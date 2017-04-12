Molly's Kids: Update from preemie twins we met during NICU live Facebook tour

Been waiting for this update! I think many of you have too…

This is Michelle Moser and her twin girls from Shelby. We met her on Facebook Live in the Levine Children’s Hospital NICU when we toured through six weeks ago. If you missed the (awesome) video, watch here.

Near the beginning of the tour, we met Annie and Avery Moser. They were born February 2. Mom Michelle says at nine weeks old they are moving along little-by-little. Annie is smaller at 3-pounds 8-ounces, but as of this past weekend, she started breathing on her own.

Avery is slightly larger at 3-pounds, 15-ounces. She is also breathing on her own and had heart cath surgery for pulmonary stenosis. As Michelle predicted during our live tour, that was going to be a risky procedure simply because she’s so small. Great news!

Michelle says “the amazing doctor was successful” and all seems okay from the surgery.

Thank you, Michelle, for sharing these updated photos. They’re beautiful!

