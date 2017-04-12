Morning Motivation: Do it again!

Okay, okay, okay you tried before and it didn’t work out. So what did you do…you quit!

You walked away from it all because you felt it just wasn’t meant to be. The problem is you are now haunted by the “what ifs”, that nasty nagging thought that plagues you and leaves you unsettled. The only thing left to do is try it again.

Could it be that now is the appropriate time to do whatever your “it” is again? It could be... Now if this is you, these are three things to keep in mind:

Just because it didn’t happen before doesn’t mean it won’t happen now. It could all be about timing.

Did you do your best the first time? That is the question you should ask. If a full effort wasn’t done before that's an indication to why it didn’t happen before.

Repossess yourself with the vision you once had. Reinvest in passion and watch passion pay off.

It is never too late…You just have to make it happen…AGAIN!

