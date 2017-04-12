Two charged following police chase on I-485

Two people were taken into custody following a vehicle chase in Mecklenburg County Tuesday. (Source:Alex Giles)

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say officers spotted a vehicle used in an armed robbery on Branchview Drive in Steele Creek Monday. The officers tried to stop the car, but the suspects, identified as 22-year-old Deion Thompson and 24-year-old Karrington Paige, kept driving. A chase ensued.

The pursuit started on Brookshire Boulevard and continued onto the I-485 outer loop. Officers say the suspects' car broke down on I-485 near the I-85 exit. The vehicle caught fire and the two were arrested a short time later.

Paige was charged for involvement in the Steele Creek robbery and Thompson charged for fleeing from officers.

Two guns were found in the vehicle.

The suspect vehicle used in the armed robbery was an Oldsmobile Cutlass.

No one was hurt during the incident.

