Second teen wanted in killing of 14-year-old girl at park in custody in Ohio

A second teenager facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with the killing of a 14-year-old Charlotte girl found shot at a Gaston County park is in custody in Ohio.

According to investigators in Mount Holly, 17-year-old Eric Deon Combs turned himself in to the Montgomery County, Ohio Sheriff’s Office. He is currently in custody awaiting extradition proceedings by North Carolina law enforcement officials.

Combs is expected to be charged with murder in the death of Taylor Sorera Smith. He is the second teenager charged in connection with Smith's death.

RELATED ARTICLE: Teen charged with murder in killing of 14-year-old Charlotte girl

Last week, 18-year-old Darvon Fletcher was charged with first-degree murder, as well.

The shooting happened last Monday around 3 p.m. in River Street Park in Mt. Holly. Police say they had a hard time identifying Smith, who had no identification on her. Smith was found by officers on the ground with gunshot wounds.

There is no word on what may have led to the shooting, but investigators said Fletcher and Smith knew each other and drove to the park together from Charlotte.

Anyone with further information should call the Mount Holly Police Department at 704-827-4343 or Crime Stoppers of Gaston County at 704-861-8000.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.