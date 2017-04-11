VIDEO: Ohio man punches teen girl during ATV race

An Ohio man is facing charges for assault on a female after he reportedly punched a teen girl in the face during an ATV race in Morganton over the weekend.

According to the Burke County Sheriff's Office, 56-year-old Glenn Daniel McConnell, from Sherrodsville, Ohio, was charged with assault on a female. His attorney appeared in court Tuesday morning on his behalf.

Officials say a 17-year-old girl approached deputies, who were working security at Steele Creek Park for a GNCC Racing event in Morganton Saturday, and said she had been assaulted during a race.

According to the girl's father, the punch hit her in the face and broke her nose. The teenager showed deputies video from a GoPro camera that showed the alleged assault.

MOBILE USERS: Click here to watch video of the alleged assault

A website that shows the GNCC's race results lists McConnell and the teen girl as racers in the event.

Deputies found McConnell and asked him to go to the Magistrate’s Office in Morganton. The teenager's video was shown to the magistrate as evidence and a warrant was issued McConnell's arrest.

He was placed in the Burke Catawba District Confinement Facility under a $1,000 bond.

The American Motorcyclist Association, which sanctioned the race over the weekend confirmed that an altercation took place, but said due to the "open investigation into this matter, we can make no further comment at this time about this incident."

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.