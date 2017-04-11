Man charged with murder in mother's stabbing

A man accused of killing his mother in north Charlotte Monday has been charged.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say 26-year-old Dionte Marquel Long has been charged with murder in the stabbing death of his mother, 50-year-old Marcella Lightner Thrash.

Officers were called to the stabbing around 7:15 a.m. in the 5500 block of Hubbard Point Drive, where they found Thrash. Medic pronounced her dead on the scene.

Police say information gathered during the investigation pointed to Long as the suspect in the case.

Long was brought from the scene to police headquarters and interviewed by detectives. He was arrested and placed in the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office.

Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit Detective. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

