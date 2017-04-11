Molly's Kids: Teen with Down syndrome has big sports dream

I keep staring at the smile of Cody Roark. His warmth jumps off the photo.

Cody and his family are in Connelly Springs, in Burke County. He has always lived with Down Syndrome and Congestive Heart Disease -- he's had THREE open heart surgeries in his lifetime. He was evaluated for a heart transplant and determined "not a candidate."

Then, last year Cody was also diagnosed with congestive heart failure, and on top of all that, a few weeks ago received yet another diagnosis of kidney dis...ease (Stage II).

But one of the coolest things about Cody is that he doesn’t let obstacles -- even those kind of obstacles -- stop him from LIVING.

This 19-year-old says he’s into 80’s rock, his community, his church and he “LOVES, LOVES, LOVES” Dale Earnhardt Jr. He watches NASCAR every chance he gets.

“Cody adoreGranite Falls police grant 'Cop for a Day' wish to terminally ill boys his family,” mom Starr Bowers said. “And we love him back. He is our world.”

Some days Cody says he feels great and other days are harder. Starr says he is eating less and less.

I read about Cody and thought three things:

1) His sports hero is a man who's generous with his time...

2) We have a big race in the Charlotte-area coming up in May...

3) Dream On 3.

Could it be?

Stay tuned, Cody… you never know what might be in store…

-Molly

April 5 is the day the Granite Falls Police Department came together to make another dream of Cody's come true, and they pulled out all the stops.

*Editor’s note: This is about one of #MollysKids, children WBTV Anchor Molly Gr antham follows closely on her Facebook page. It was first

published there – which is why it’s written in a personal way. For years Molly has followed hundreds of kids with uphill medical battles. Find this story (and updates on all #MollysKids) here.

