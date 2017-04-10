Child abduction charge dismissed against Union Co. mom

Union County prosecutors dismissed a felony child abduction charge against Kristy Brooks, the mother who was arrested in late January after hiding out with her daughter for more than a year.

Brooks took her daughter and went into hiding in December 2015 after a judge ordered her daughter's father to have full-time custody of the girl.

Previous story: Mother, wanted by police, speaks about decision to hide out with daughter

Brooks spoke exclusively with WBTV in early January, when she was still on the run. At the time, Brooks said she ran to protect her daughter from the girl's father.

Court records show the Union County District Attorney's Office dismissed the felony child abduction charge against Brooks. In early March, a grand jury indicted Brooks on a felon charge of obstruction of justice.

Previous story: Exclusive: Union Co. mom speaks after being arrested for child abduction

She made her first appearance in court Monday morning. Brooks did not enter a plea at the hearing.

Brooks remains out of jail on $50,000 bond. It is not clear if her bond will be released in light of the new charge that carries a lesser maximum sentence.

The father of Brooks' daughter now has full-time custody of the girl.

