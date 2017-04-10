Victim identified in deadly, fiery crash on I-485

One person was shot when a fight broke out between men who were arguing during a card game in Cleveland County Tuesday morning. The shooting happened at 5:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Darth Maul Drive. Deputies say Qunale Rondo was shot in the stomach and was transported to Atrium- Cleveland Medical Center where he underwent surgery for non-life threatening injuries.More >>
One person was shot when a fight broke out between men who were arguing during a card game in Cleveland County Tuesday morning. The shooting happened at 5:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Darth Maul Drive. Deputies say Qunale Rondo was shot in the stomach and was transported to Atrium- Cleveland Medical Center where he underwent surgery for non-life threatening injuries.More >>
Members of Charlotte's host committee could be in the nation's capital as soon as the end of the month in an effort to land Charlotte as the host city for the 2020 Republican National Convention.More >>
Members of Charlotte's host committee could be in the nation's capital as soon as the end of the month in an effort to land Charlotte as the host city for the 2020 Republican National Convention.More >>
Allie McDaniels. What a joy. She's able to walk a little already and her mobility is improving by the day. Full healing will take time, but this girl is in the right direction.More >>
Allie McDaniels. What a joy. She's able to walk a little already and her mobility is improving by the day. Full healing will take time, but this girl is in the right direction.More >>
York County sheriffs are searching for a car they say was stolen within the past 30 days. Two Chevy Camaros were taken from Burns Chevrolet in Rock Hill sometime between March 8 and April 5.More >>
York County sheriffs are searching for a car they say was stolen within the past 30 days. Two Chevy Camaros were taken from Burns Chevrolet in Rock Hill sometime between March 8 and April 5.More >>
The sinkhole opened up around 2 p.m. on the outbound lanes of Independence Boulevard near Village Lake Drive.More >>
The sinkhole opened up around 2 p.m. on the outbound lanes of Independence Boulevard near Village Lake Drive.More >>