Victim identified in deadly, fiery crash on I-485

The person killed in a fiery crash on Interstate 485 near Charlotte's Ballantyne area has been identified as 58-year-old Richard James Clark.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the crash happened around 6:15 p.m. along the 485 outerloop near mile marker 61, shutting down one lane of 485 for a time. This is near the Johnston Road exit.

Troopers say a vehicle slowed for traffic and the motorcycle did not slow down in time, causing the motorcycle to hit the vehicle and catch fire.

A viewer sent WBTV photos after the crash showing a motorcycle on the ground, engulfed in flames. A blue tarp later covered the motorcycle.

Highway Patrol confirmed the victim's identity Tuesday morning.

