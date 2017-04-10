Granite Falls police grant 'Cop for a Day' wish to terminally ill boy

According to his mother, Starr, April 5 was one of the best days of her son Cody’s life.

“He smiled the entire day,” Cody’s mom said.

April 5 is the day the Granite Falls Police Department came together to make 19-year-old Cody Roarke’s dream come true, and they pulled out all the stops. Cody, who has congenital heart disease, chronic kidney disease and heart failure, started his day as an officer with an official swearing-in ceremony.

After receiving his badge, Cody hit the streets to patrol and very quickly found a “bad guy.” According to the Granite Falls Police Department’s Facebook page, “Cody was quickly called upon to check out a suspicious person (thanks to J. Brown, played by Parks and Rec Director Chad Raby). When Cody found out the man had a warrant, he slapped on the cuffs and lead Mr. Brown to Sgt. Morrison’s vehicle. Shortly after that, Cody was walking the halls of Granite Falls Middle School to make sure the students and staff were safe.”

Cody’s mother says the officers at GFPD deserve all the credit for making her son so happy.

“Every one of these guys that were with him had hearts of gold. They were so loving and compassionate and caring,” Starr said.

Sgt. Joey Morrison helped coordinate the event and, according to the Facebook page, the entire department was more than happy to make the day possible for Cody.

“This time with Officer Cody is truly why we are Police Officers," the department wrote on Facebook. "We always look for an opportunity to make a difference in someone’s life. Officer Cody embodied that attitude on April 5, 2017 because he definitely made a huge difference in the lives of the people he met that day.”

Cody’s Mom says she was blown away by the attention and love shown to her son.

“I told the chief, ‘you don’t know what you did for this little boy.’ And he said, ‘no, you don’t know what this little boy did for us,’” she said.

Cody, who also had Down syndrome, smiled from ear to ear while his mother told us about his day. He didn’t say much though because, his mother says, he is shy.

However, when asked if he had a good time being a police officer, Cody responded with a resounding, “Yes!”

