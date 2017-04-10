Jager Punch recipe by The Punch Room - | WBTV Charlotte

Jager Punch recipe by The Punch Room

By Amanda Bazemore, Producer
Jager Punch (Serves 2-4 people)

Ingredients:

  • 4oz of Jaegermeister 
  • 4 oz of Sutler’s Gin
  • 2 fresh pressed oranges
  • 6 oz of Lenny Boy Ginger kombucha

Method:

1. Simple syrup to taste
2. Garnish with orange wheels and blueberries

