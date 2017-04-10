Man accused of killing girlfriend to appear in court

A man charged in the killing of his girlfriend in Charlotte's Steele Creek area is expected to appear in court Monday afternoon.

Leroy Anthony "Jay" Cooper III, 41, was charged with first-degree murder in the death of his 34-year-old girlfriend Jennifer Renee Smith, police say.

Cooper was arrested by Greensboro police Friday.

The investigation began when officers responded to a welfare check call around 2:25 p.m. Wednesday at a home on Verdant Court and found Smith dead inside the home. During the investigation, Cooper was identified as a suspect.

Investigators say they are waiting for a cause of death to be determined by the Medical Examiner's office.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call detectives at 704-432-TIPS.

This marks the 26th homicide in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg area this year.

