FreeMoreWest 5K on the Greenway! (On April 14th)

Last year it rained for the FreeMoreWest 5K. This year it’s next Friday – April 14 – and organizers say they’re hoping for dry sun.

I like mentioning this race because it’s in the part of town where WBTV studios are located. Everyone who works in our building comes through “FreeMoreWest” every day… a clever name for the areas near Freedom Drive and Morehead Street in west Charlotte.

The neighborhoods in this area have organized this race to help the local community. All of the money raised in this run will benefit the non-profit Classroom Central to help get school supplies to teachers. It’s one of Charlotte’s only evening 5Ks. (Maybe the only? Do you guys know of any other?)

Wanted to give them a shoutout.

You can find more information on http://freemorewest5k.com

-Molly

