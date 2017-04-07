Good News: Loving home and cuddles wanted

WBTV is partnering with local animal shelters for an event designed to find forever homes for hundreds of dogs and cats. It’s called Bring Me Home Carolinas.

A concrete kennel is no place for a puppy and kitties aren’t meant to live their lives in cages. That’s why CMPD’s Animal Care and Control is one of several shelters in our area offering either reduced adoption fees, or in some cases, no adoption fees, for the event on Saturday.

“When they’re in a home they can open up and really be who they are and be loved by a family who really wants them to be in their home,” said CMPD’s Julia Conner.

For more information on the event, click here.

WBTV put together a sneak peek of what you might be able to find if you’re searching for a new pet. Consider it a personals ad in a video.

