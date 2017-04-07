Toyota of N Charlotte shares five car tire care tips

Car tires aren’t cheap to replace. It’s a cost of car ownership, but we know it’s one that many drivers cringe about. However, you can take steps to make them last a little bit longer, and Toyota of N Charlotte is here to help! We’ve got five tips to ensure you make your tires last longer and perform well. Read on!

Learn how to care for your car tires like a pro

Tip #1: Rotate. You should have your car tires rotated on a routine basis; this will ensure that they wear evenly and give you top performance. Charlotte Toyota service techs will move your front tires to the back and also switch sides so every inch of the tire that touches the road is being utilized evenly. Be sure to ask our techs to get you on a rotation and balancing schedule. You should be scheduling these appointments every 6 months or 6,000 – 8,000 miles.

Tip #2: Inflate. You should check your tire’s pressure on a routine schedule, too! PSI is important to maintain because if it’s too low or too high, it can affect your fuel efficiency and also your traction, which directly impacts your car’s safety. Make sure your tires are consistently inflated to the proper PSI (our Charlotte auto service techs can help you get them to the right level). You can also get the number from your owner’s manual, as well as the panel on the inside of the driver’s side door.

Tip #3: Align. Align your car tires on a routine basis! You don’t need alignments very often – you can have the alignment checked once a year, and then whenever you get new tires to ensure they’re wearing evenly. However, improper alignment negatively impacts performance, fuel efficiency, and handling. It can also make your tires wear out faster!

Save money with these Charlotte tire care tips

Tip #4: Inspect. Inspect your car tires regularly. Our Charlotte auto service techs recommend checking them at least once a week to look for bubbles, bulges, damage, or places where they’re not wearing evenly. This can prevent blowouts and up your safety factor big time. If you notice damage, bring your ride in to have one of our techs see if they can patch or plug it and save you a bit of money.

Tip #5: Replace. Alas, there will come a day when you do have to replace your tires. (Luckily, we offer affordable solutions at our NC Toyota service center). When you do, be sure to take the steps to do it properly and also have your tires aligned. This will keep up the quality of your entire tire system and save you money as you won’t have to replace them again for a good while!

