NBA says Charlotte is eligible to host 2019 All-Star Game

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver says Charlotte will be eligible to host the 2019 All-Star Game after a recent change to a North Carolina law that limited anti-discrimination protections for lesbian, gay and transgender people.

Silver says Friday the league's Board of Governors discussed it during their meetings this week and made what was "not an easy decision." He says it's "not a done deal" that Charlotte will get the game, because the league would need assurances of anti-discriminatory policies for venues that would host its events and hotels they would use.

But Silver says it is his "expectation" that Charlotte would get the game if those assurances were met. He says those requirements would need to be met within about the next month.

Charlotte was scheduled to host the game this year, but the NBA pulled it over its objection to the so-called "bathroom bill." The law has since been replaced with a compromise bill and the NCAA said this week it would again consider North Carolina to host championship events.

The Charlotte Hornets released a statement on the news Friday afternoon.

We are excited that the NBA has once again made the City of Charlotte eligible to host All-Star Weekend in 2019. We look forward to resuming our discussions with the league on the next steps regarding this international event. We know that our city, our fans and our business community remain extremely enthusiastic in support of hosting NBA All-Star Weekend.



Additionally, as stewards of Spectrum Center, we are pleased that the NCAA and ACC have chosen to allow previously-scheduled tournament games to remain in our arena and to allow us be considered for future events. Whether it is sporting events, concerts or family shows, Hornets Sports & Entertainment remains committed to providing the best possible entertainment to our city and takes great pride in the fact that Spectrum Center serves as an economic engine for Charlotte. The Charlotte Hornets and Hornets Sports & Entertainment remain opposed to discrimination of any form. As we always have, we will continue to provide an inclusive environment for anyone attending an event at Spectrum Center.

