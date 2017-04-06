BLOG: Severe weather gone, winter weather returns

Now that the big spring storm has departed and taken the severe weather threat with it, the other shoe is dropping.

Winter weather is blasting back into the Carolinas, particularly the mountains. Accumulating snow is expected and a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through noon Friday for 1” – 3” of snow with the highest elevations, of course, expecting the heaviest snow totals.

The situation becomes more problematic with the addition of howling winds overnight and through Friday. A High Wind Warning is in effect across the High Country for wind gusts up to 65 mph. This will add to the already slick roads and create reduced visibility at times with the blowing snow.

Outside of the mountains, the remainder of the area is under a Wind Advisory for wind gusts up to 45mph and that will also last through the day on Friday. And unfortunately, there is a Freeze Watch being posted for Friday night for a number of counties generally north of I-85. They are: Cabarrus, Lincoln, Cleveland, Rutherford, Burke, Caldwell, Catawba, Iredell, Rowan, Alexander and Wilkes counties. If you have sensitive plants outside, plan on covering them or bringing them inside Friday night.

There is good news! The rain from this week’s storm helped us catch-up with our 2017 rainfall as we were starting to fall behind. Also, going forward, we’re expecting tons of sunshine over the weekend and throughout much of next week with delightful daytime temperatures. So if you have any outdoor plans this weekend, you hit a homerun. And speaking of homers, the Charlotte Knights opening weekend has arrived so you have plenty of outdoor options.

