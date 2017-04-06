Southbound Hwy 321 closed at I-85 after woman jumps from bridge

A portion of Hwy 321 in Gaston County was closed Thursday after a woman jumped from a bridge.

The incident happened just after 4 p.m. at the I-85 bridge over 321. Police said the woman was taken to CaroMont Regional Medical Center with very serious injuries.

Drivers traveling south on I-85 and exiting onto Hwy 321, which is Exit 17, had to go northbound while the southbound lanes were closed.

Officials recommended drivers use the Ozark Road or New Hope Road exits instead.

Police said they expected the southbound lanes of Hwy 321 to reopen around 6 p.m.

No further information has been released about the victim.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.