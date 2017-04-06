BLOG: Time for the Charlotte Knights to "Play Ball!"

With college basketball done and the NBA about to wrap up, time now to turn our sports attention to baseball.

College baseball has been going strong for almost 2 months and now it is time for minor league baseball to take center stage. Which also means, it's time to open the gates at one of the crown jewels of Charlotte-- BB&T Ballpark.

It's time for the Charlotte Knights to "PLAY BALL!"

And this year's squad has a player to be really excited about.

His name is Yoan Moncada. According to Baseball America and MLB.com, the native of Cuba is the #2 prospect in all of baseball.

In 187 games in minor league baseball, he is hitting .287 with 23 homeruns, 100 RBIs, and 94 stolen bases.

During spring training with the Chicago White Sox, he hit .317.

In other words, he might not be with the Knights for long so you might want to catch him NOW!

Last season, the White Sox started a top prospect in Charlotte and he only last 2 months in the Queen City.

Shortstop Tim Anderson got off to a slow start in AAA but heated up to hit .304 before getting the call up to the Windy City. He begins this season with the White Sox as the starting SS and is hitting 2nd in the line up.

Chicago is hoping Moncada can follow the same path and get up to the bigs VERY SOON.

The Knights talent also extends to pitching as they have the #2 prospect in the White Sox system in right handed pitcher Lucas Giolito, the #3 prospect in right handed pitcher Reynaldo Lopez, the #6 prospect in right handed pitcher Zack Burdi, and the #7 prospect in right handed pitcher Carson Fulmer.

Minor league baseball is always a delicate balance of trying to win but also trying to get guys ready to go up to the big leagues. But the advantage Charlotte has is BB&T Ballpark.

It is "the best" stadium in all of minor league baseball in my opinion. And just being in that place with the skyline in the background and the reasonable prices for seats and concessions makes it worth spending an evening at the ball park... win or lose.

So while it may be a little chilly and windy for opening night Thursday, warmer and even hot weather will be here soon and I know where I will be... taking a game in at one of the best venues to watch baseball in America.

GO KNIGHTS!

NATE

