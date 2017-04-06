Molly's Kids: Rock Hill teen dies of rare Sanfilippo Syndrome

Leslie Jurado, one of the parents who fought to make CBD oils legal in South Carolina, wanted us to know her sweet girl, Izzy Jurado, died Tuesday.

Izzy passed away exactly three years to the day I first wrote about her. In that post, we met Izzy and two other girls in the Charlotte-area

fighting the rare and difficult Sanfilippo Syndrome.

“Seeing her legacy of love get shared helps ease the pain,” Leslie wrote from her home in Rock Hill. “I’d be happy if you could let everyone know.”

Sanfilippo Syndrome is an illness that causes a neurological decline. Those who live with it can speak and walk and feed themselves until

a certain age, then their capabilities start to regress. Typical life expectancy is 10-20 years old.

Izzy was fourteen.

Wendy Ferguson, mom of Abby Grace who also battles Sanfilippo, says Izzy is one of four children with Sanfilippo across the county who died Tuesday.

“Our community is devastated for Izzy’s family,” she said. “We are all working so hard to find a cure.”

Leslie is now on a mission to have everyone share an act of kindness in memory of Izzy. I invite her (or any of her friends who feel confident they can speak for her with details on this movement) to comment below with a description on what she’s hoping for, so we can try to help deliver.

Big thoughts to all of Izzy’s family. Picture of Izzy’s final smile is below.

#MollysKids

*Editor’s note: This is about one of #MollysKids, children WBTV Anchor Molly Gr antham follows closely on her Facebook page. It was first published

there – which is why it’s written i n a personal way. For years Molly has followed hundreds of kids with uphill medical battles. Find this story (and updates on all #MollysKids) here.

