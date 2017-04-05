Crime Stoppers: Hotel robber reveals an interesting clue

For two nights in succession, Charlotte motels have been victimized by a heavyset armed robber. The man wanted cash, but he also wanted something that has given police an interesting clue.

The robbery took place around 10 p.m. in the parking lot at the Quality Inn on Queen City drive just off I-85 in west Charlotte.

"I think he was waiting outside in the parking lot," said CMPD Detective Tori Roddey.

When other customers left the lobby, he was seen walking in. The clerk was alone.

The robber wasted no time walking around the counter, showing a gun and demanding money.

"She (the clerk) kind of backed away, and he walks around the counter and she lifts out the till, the whole register and gives it to him."

He was about the leave, but stopped and asks for something else.

"He told her, 'I want the cash deposits, too,' and she said, 'there are none,'" explained Detective Roddey.

It's that question he posed that has police wondering.

"He must have some knowledge of dealing with the registers and how they operate."

Police believe this is the same man who robbed the nearby Microtel Inn just one night before.

Pictures show a heavyset man, perhaps 200 pounds or more, about 5'8" and possibly 40 years old.

If you know him and want to earn some Easter cash, call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

