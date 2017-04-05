Man identified in fatal east Charlotte shooting

A man was shot and killed in east Charlotte Wednesday evening.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, 19-year-old Kevin Ruben Marquez was found dead with gunshot wounds in the 3500 block of Spanish Quarter Circle.

The shooting happened around 8:13 p.m., officers say.

Police say Marquez may have lived in the community where the shooting happened.

This shooting is Charlotte's 27th homicide of the year.

“It’s been a rough year for us," said Major Coerte Voorhees with CMPD. "We’ve seen some good signs in terms of crime reduction recently, but homicides - there’s a lot of variability there - things we can prevent. We obviously try to, but we can’t be everywhere at all times and sometimes it’s just things that don’t go in our favor.”

If you know any information about this shooting you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

