Bounce Scholar of the Week: Craig Gunn

Each week during the school year, Project L.I.F.T. selects a student who is excelling not only in the classroom but outside as well. The student

- along with their favorite teacher - is featured every Wednesday on WBTV News on Bounce at 8 p.m. The program operates within the Charlotte-Mecklenburg School System.

This week's scholar is Craig Gunn, a second grader at Allenbrook Elementary.

Craig is a great friend, amazing student and an overall well-rounded person. Read what one of his teachers, Ms. Brittney Glass -- the Dean of Students had to say about him:

"I had the privilege of welcoming Craig into my classroom around October. He immediately had a positive impact on his peers. While Craig is naturally gifted and talented in many different fields, it is his incredible work ethic that really sets him apart and will continue to help him survive until he lands at the College of his choosing. Craig drives off of his growth mindset not just for himself but for his classmates. He is always willing to go out of his way to help a classmate understand a concept and loves debating his point particularly during small group. Craig is also, as I said before, a fiercely loyal friend. His smile brightens my day regularly! Which is no surprise because his family is just as amazing. The few times I've gotten to spend time with Craig outside of the classroom have just show me how well-rounded and truly special this young man is."

