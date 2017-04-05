Recipe: Tupelo Honey's Red Wine Glazed Short Ribs - | WBTV Charlotte

Recipe: Tupelo Honey's Red Wine Glazed Short Ribs

(WBTV) (WBTV)
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

Tupelo Honey, located in Charlotte's SouthEnd, was in the kitchen with us Wednesday to share their recipe for Red Wine Glazed Short Ribs.

Ingredients:

  • 1 ea. 5-6 oz. Short Rib portion
  • 2 oz. Short Rib Sauce
  • 2 oz. Chicken Stock
  • 2 Fl. Oz. Spring Pea Cream
  • 2 oz. Roasted Tricolor Carrots
  • 2 oz. Fingerling Potatoes
  • 1 tsp. Olive Oil
  • 1 tsp. Whole Butter
  • ? tsp. Kosher Salt
  • ? tsp. Ground Black Pepper
  • 8-10 leaves Red Sorrel

Directions: 

  1. In an 8” sauté pan, place 1 portion of short ribs and the stock and sauce.
  2. Over medium high heat, cover and heat until the meat is hot throughout and the sauce thickens slightly (about 6-7 minutes)
  3. OR, over medium-high heat, bring the sauce to a boil and cover then place in an oven to finish until the meat is hot throughout and the sauce thickens slightly. Then carefully coat the short rib with the sauce on the stove top to glaze.
  4. While the short ribs are heating; in an 8” sauté pan, heat 1 tsp. olive oil with the peas, carrots and potatoes.
  5. Add 1 tsp. whole butter and season with salt and pepper. Heat the vegetables until hot throughout.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly