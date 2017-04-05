5 injured when SUV flips on I-485, several lanes closed - | WBTV Charlotte

5 injured when SUV flips on I-485, several lanes closed

Five people have reportedly been injured after a vehicle overturned along Intestate 485 Wednesday afternoon.

The incident happened on the outer loop of I-485 near mile marker 18. According to MEDIC five people were treated for injuries after a white SUV flipped in the roadway.

Several lanes are currently closed while the incident is being investigated.

