Recipe: Chef Jill Aker-Ray's Chicken Corden Bleu

Chef Jill Aker-Ray shares her recipe for Chicken Corden Bleu on National Chicken Corden Bleu day!

This meal takes about 10 minutes to prepare and 35 minutes to bake. Enjoy!

Ingredients:

  • 4 skinless, boneless chicken breast halves
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/8 teaspoon ground black pepper
  • 6 slices Swiss cheese
  • 4 slices cooked ham
  • 1/2 cup seasoned bread crumbs
  • 1/4-1/2 cup dry white wine
  • 1 TBSP Dijon mustard
  • 1 TBSP butter

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F
  2. Coat a 7x11 inch baking dish with nonstick cooking spray.
  3. Pound chicken breasts to 1/4 inch thickness covering with plastic wrap while pounding
  4. Sprinkle each piece of chicken on both sides with salt and pepper.
  5. Place 1 cheese slice and 1 ham slice on top of each breast.
  6. Roll up each breast, and secure with a toothpick.
  7. Place in baking dish, and sprinkle chicken evenly with bread crumbs.
  8. Whisk wine and mustard together and pour around chicken.
  9. Bake for 30 to 35 minutes, or until chicken is no longer pink. Remove from oven, and place 1/2 cheese slice on top of each breast. Return to oven for 3 to 5 minutes, or until cheese has melted.  Set chicken aside while you whisk 1 TBSP of bitter into remaining pan juices.
  10. Remove toothpicks,  spoon space over and serve immediately.

