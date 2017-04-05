Severe storm threat has ended for the WBTV viewing area

A few straggling showers may be found southeast of Mecklenberg County through the morning commute, but otherwise, we've closed the books on this most recent severe weather threat. We'll continue to see a drying trend through the remainder of the day.

Severe storms hit the area overnight, resulting in downed trees, lost power and even reports of hail in some areas.

At 11:50 p.m. Wednesday, a Severe Thunderstorm Watch was issued for Mecklenburg, Cleveland, Gaston, and Union Counties in North Carolina and Chester, Lancaster, and York Counties in South Carolina until 7 a.m.

Just before 1 a.m., a Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for Alexander, Catawba, Iredell and Lincoln Counties in North Carolina and Chester and York Counties in South Carolina that expired at 1:45 a.m.

At 12:30 a.m. Thursday, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for Burke, Caldwell, and Cleveland Counties in North Carolina that expired at 1:15 a.m.

RELATED: Click here to read the latest forecast from Charlotte's certified most accurate meteorologists

Late Wednesday, the Storm Prediction Center lowered us to a “Slight Risk” for the whole WBTV viewing area. Earlier in the day, most of the area had an “Enhanced Risk” in North Carolina and a “Moderate Risk” in South Carolina.

Storms moved into the area midday Wednesday, causing the Federal Aviation Administration to issue a ground stop at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport Wednesday afternoon.

EXTENDED COVERAGE: Tornados and apparent twisters, rain, hail around Southeast

Trees and limbs fell during the storms, including one on Ilford Street that left several dozen residents without power.

BREAKING: several residents near Ilford St. are without power because of a tree limb that fell on these power lines. #WatchWBTV pic.twitter.com/PgzzJxSTKS — Micah Smith WBTV (@MicahWBTV) April 6, 2017

Other homes were damaged by lightning strikes in the Charlotte-area.

Lightning struck the top of a home along the 3000-block of Robin Road. The strike hit near the roof and knocked several bricks off of the home.

Unbelievable #lightning damage to a home off Robin Rd in #CLT. Thankfully no one was hurt. @WBTV_News pic.twitter.com/NWiMQtGBx6 — Sarah-Blake Morgan (@SarahBlakeWBTV) April 5, 2017

According to a teenager who was home at the time, the lightning blew a hole through brick and caught the curtains on fire. The teen and a dog were inside the home but were not injured in the incident.

Around 3 p.m. Huntersville Firefighters were called to a structure fire along the 13900-block of Tilesford Lane. According to crews at the scene, the home was struck by lightning and "blew a 1" hole in the roof."

There was also a reportedly lightning strike on a home along Pump Station Road in Kannapolis Wednesday afternoon as well. Officials said it appeared lightning hit the eaves of the house. There was a little smoke, but the house didn't catch fire.

Unfortunately, the second wave of storms looks like it carries with it a higher severe and tornado threat.

The risk for severe thunderstorms will be highest overnight. Here are the tornado possibilities. pic.twitter.com/USS65eXA5Q — Eric Thomas WBTV (@EricThomasWBTV) April 5, 2017

A Wind Advisory will be in effect for the Charlotte area from 8 a.m. Thursday until 8 p.m. Friday.

FIRST ALERT: Wind Advisory to go into place as storms move out

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.