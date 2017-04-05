Investigators issue warrant for second teen in killing of 14-year-old girl at park

A second teenager, believed to be on the run, is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with the killing of a 14-year-old Charlotte girl found shot at a Gaston County park Monday afternoon.

According to investigators in Mount Holly, an arrest warrant has been issued for 17-year-old Eric Deon Combs. Combs will be charged with murder in the death of Taylor Sorera Smith.

Officers say they have information indicating Combs may have fled to another state, possibly Ohio, and are working with state and federal agencies to get him into custody. Combs may be operating a gray 2000 Ford Aerostar van with NC license plate EFT-1882.

Police say the van only has one hubcap on the rear driver's side wheel.

Combs is the second teenager charged in connection with Smith's death.

RELATED ARTICLE: Teen charged with murder in killing of 14-year-old Charlotte girl

Tuesday, 18-year-old Darvon Fletcher was charged with first-degree murder, as well.

The shooting happened Monday around 3 p.m. in River Street Park in Mt. Holly. Police say they had a hard time identifying Smith, who had no identification on her. Smith was found by officers on the ground with gunshot wounds.

There is no word on what may have led to the shooting, but investigators said Fletcher and Smith knew each other and drove to the park together from Charlotte.

Anyone with further information should call the Mount Holly Police Department at 704-827-4343 or Crime Stoppers of Gaston County at 704-861-8000.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.