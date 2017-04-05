Man arrested in Charlotte, charged in deadly weekend triple shooting

A Charlotte man has been charged with murder after a deadly triple shooting which killed one person over the weekend in east Charlotte.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, 23-year-old James Russell Andrews was arrested in a home along the 2100-block of Camp Greene Street in west Charlotte early Wednesday morning. Members of CMPD's Violent Criminal Apprehension Team (VCAT) found him at a home in the area and took him into custody.

The arrest shut down the road between Wilkinson Boulevard and Marlowe Avenue for a time.

According to police, Andrews was charged in the death of Jarel D’Shaun Grace. Grace was found shot and lying in the front yard of a house along the 4100 block of Colebrook Road Saturday afternoon.

Ten minutes later, CMPD received a call for a second shooting in the 4000 block of Briarhill Drive. Officers said the second victim's injuries were not life-threatening. A third victim reportedly left the scene before police could get there.

Police said a disagreement led to the shooting and all of the victims knew each other.

Initial reports indicated police were searching for three people connected to the shooting.

Wednesday morning, officers also looked for another wanted person along the 200 block of Mellwood Drive, about 15 minutes away from Camp Greene Street. That person was also taken into custody. No names have been released.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit Detective. Detective Lowe is the lead detective assigned to the case. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit the Crime Stoppers mobile app website at http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

