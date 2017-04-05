BLOG: How to get severe weather alerts

With a heightened severe weather risk across the WBTV viewing area tonight, NOW is the time to prepare and make sure you have a way to receive severe weather alerts and information.

First Alert: Storms moving in, greatest threat for severe weather is overnight

It is especially important since the highest severe weather potential may be during the overnight hours when many of us are asleep. There are several ways you can do this, bolded below.

TV - REGULAR CHANNEL, BOUNCE

WBTV will always break into programming if a tornado warning is issued. It is our duty to let the public we serve know if anyone in our viewing area is at risk from a life-threatening tornado.

We also have our secondary channel, Bounce TV. If necessary, we will broadcast severe weather coverage over Bounce. You can find Bounce TV on the following channels, and our Apps will also live stream whatever coverage is airing over Bounce.

In Charlotte, Bounce TV is carried on WBTV digital channel 3.2 and can be found on the following cable providers:

Charter – Channel 197

Comporium - Channel 123

Fibrant - Channel 43 (Salisbury)

MI Connection - Channel 102

Northland - Channel 114

Time Warner - Channel 1255

PHONE/IPAD - APP OR TEXT ALERTS

You can live stream coverage on either the WBTV Weather or News app. Our Weather app will also send push alerts to your iPad or mobile device if a warning is issued for your location.

Just make sure under "Settings" that you have "Severe Weather Alerts" tabbed ON and the sound ON.

SOCIAL MEDIA

Any breaking weather coverage will be available on Facebook Live from the WBTV News Facebook page. Updates will additionally be posted to the WBTV twitter account. You can also follow all of our meteorologists' social media accounts for updates and alert information.

Last but not least, a NOAA WEATHER RADIO - click here for more info and broadcast frequencies.

