Charlotte 7th grader pulls off astonishing, near-perfect NCAA bracket

A 12-year-old girl who had never filled out an NCAA tournament bracket before did what almost 19 million people couldn’t - she picked all four teams in the Final Four correctly.

Sasha Anderson is a 7th grader at Mountain Island Lake Academy in Charlotte. She was given eight minutes to fill out a March Madness bracket as part of a math class assignment.

“I looked at how they were ranked in their conferences, then I looked at how many they won and lost. I just looked at who I thought would proceed to the next round and make it to the Final Four,” Sasha said on Tuesday.

Using statistics, she correctly picked 51 out of 64 games, including UNC, Gonzaga, USC, and Oregon in the Final Four.

According to ESPN, only 657 people out of almost 19 million even got the Final Four right. Do you hear those numbers? A 12-year-old girl basically showed everybody who’s boss when it comes to NCAA brackets.

“I feel good about myself because seeing how far my bracket has come, and seeing last night my championship pick - North Carolina - they won. I was really happy about it,” Sasha said.

You know who else is pretty happy about it? Sasha’s math teacher, Denzelle Lawson.

“It’s really fun to be brought along in the process,” Lawson said, “And to know that she used math to make her picks.”

Sasha’s incredible feat has been featured by news organizations all over the country. It’s a pretty big honor for a young girl who’d never filled out a bracket before, and a pretty big point of envy for millions of people whose brackets were destroyed in the first round.

Speaking of destroying brackets, the culprit for most was the USC game against Duke. USC pulled off a stunning upset over the top-ranked Duke and pretty much no one saw that coming, with the exception of Sasha.

“I picked USC to win because my mom and auntie went there,” Sasha said.

That little leap of faith helped her win her school contest by a longshot. It also helped catapult her to the upper echelon of bracket wizards.

As for her new-found glory, she says her family has already asked her to fill out their brackets next year.

“And they want me to pick their lottery numbers, too,” she said with a smile.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.