Morning Motivation: The Big Break

Today is your BIG BREAK.

Today is the day you put the negative behind you and set your eyes towards your personal promise land.

Three breaking rules to following:

Break out so you can break forward. Whatever has been holding you back is not strong enough to keep you back.

Break forth to possess your promise land. Until you acknowledge that your promise land remains bare, until you possess it, you will wander through life.

Break through so you can have it all. Your breakthrough is timed for this current season. Live in it…make it happen!

