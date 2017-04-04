Morning Motivation: The Big Break - | WBTV Charlotte

Morning Motivation: The Big Break

By Coach LaMonte Odums, Morning Break host
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

Today is your BIG BREAK.

Today is the day you put the negative behind you and set your eyes towards your personal promise land.

Three breaking rules to following:

  • Break out so you can break forward. Whatever has been holding you back is not strong enough to keep you back. 
  • Break forth to possess your promise land. Until you acknowledge that your promise land remains bare, until you possess it, you will wander through life. 
  • Break through so you can have it all. Your breakthrough is timed for this current season. Live in it…make it happen!

