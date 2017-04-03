First Alert: Thunderstorms, severe weather possible Wednesday

BLOG UPDATE Tuesday 7 a.m.

A beautiful day Tuesday, but Wednesday is a First Alert Day...

The break is brief but well deserved. Tuesday, high pressure will keep us dry and mainly sunny by the afternoon. Gorgeous, with afternoon temps climbing into the low 80's.

Wednesday another storm system hurls more thunderstorms and the potential for severe weather for Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Like Monday, damaging high wind gusts will the primary threat, but isolated tornadoes and large hail can't be ruled out. And of course with any strong thunderstorms, lightning strikes and heavy downpours should also be expected.

Beyond that, who is ready for snow to return? It's still looking likely across the mountains with colder air returning Thursday and don't be shocked if some snow manages to reach the foothills.

Thursday and Friday will be dry but noticeably cooler. Highs will be in the mid 60s on Thursday and the upper 50s on Friday.

The weekend looks like another winner. We should enjoy the sun with highs in the low 60s on Saturday and low 70s on Sunday.

Have a great Tuesday.

- Meteorologist Chris Larson

Monday 10:45 p.m.

After widespread severe weather hammered the entire WBTV viewing area Monday, our break from the strong thunderstorms will only last one day through Tuesday before another storm system hurls more thunderstorms and the potential for severe weather again Wednesday.

The attached picture is our simulated radar showing the storms fast approaching my midday Wednesday.

- Eric Thomas

