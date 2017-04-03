Cuteness overload at Charlotte's new kitten nursery, volunteers needed

Prepare to be bombarded with the cutest little faces you’ve ever seen. CMPD Animal Care and Control’s new kitten nursery will soon be home to the tiniest little furry bodies that are too young to care for themselves.

Hundreds of kittens are left orphaned every year in Mecklenburg County. Either their mothers are killed, or rescuers with good intentions inadvertently remove them from their mother’s care thinking they’ve been abandoned.

Last year, CMPD’s Animal Care and Control was left to fill the role of caretaker - and bottle-feeder - to these babies in an effort to help them reach maturity and find homes.

“With the amount of kittens we get every year, the need almost surpasses our ability to care for the kittens,” explained the brains behind the kitten nursery, Trisha Lopez. “By having a consolidated place to put the kittens, we can save more lives.”

Kittens who aren’t able to eat solid food require almost round-the-clock care. They have to be bottle fed every few hours.

Funded by grant money, Animal Care and Control now has a whole room just to provide this critical care. With incubators for kittens who are born prematurely, bottle warmers, kennels, and chairs for volunteers, the new nursery provides a place where the kittens can be fed and cared for with the help of shelter volunteers.

The need for those volunteers will be great, according to Public Information Officer Melissa Knicely. Feeding the kittens so regularly will require a group of people who can commit a small amount of time weekly to help.

If you’re interested in volunteering, you can contact Trisha Lopez at tlopez@CMPD.org.

The nursery will host an open house on April 18 at 1 p.m. at the shelter facility at 8315 Byrum Drive in Charlotte.

