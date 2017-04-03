Tornado Watch in effect for portions of the WBTV viewing area

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for much of upstate South Carolina, including York, Chester, Lancaster and Chesterfield counties, until 9 p.m. Monday night. Around 3:45 p.m., the NWS issued a Tornado Watch for Cabarrus, Mecklenburg, Rowan and Union County in NC until 9 p.m.

For a short time, Chester County was under a Tornado Warning until 4 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Catawba, Gaston, Iredell, Lincoln and Mecklenburg County in NC and York County in SC until 4:30pm.

At 2:56 p.m., the Charlotte airport announced a ground stop was underway at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport, along with the Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport, due to weather.

Ahead of the storms, WBTV meteorologists issued a "First Alert Day" for the potential for severe weather.

