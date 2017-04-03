FIRST ALERT: Severe thunderstorms possible

* First Alert Day

* Severe t-storms possible

* Another storm chance on Wednesday

We will start Monday morning with mainly cloudy skies and scattered showers. Those will be possible throughout the morning hours. Highs will reach the low 70s. In the afternoon, a line of thunderstorms should begin to form and move from west to east.

The mountains will be the first to see the storms - as early as mid to late afternoon. We are still 24 hours out from the event so exact timing is still tough to pin down right now.

However, we will have the possibility of storms from the evening rush through the time you might be heading out to watch the NCAA Championship game. You may be dodging heavy rain and even thunderstorms at that time. Heavy rain, gusty winds, hail and even an isolated tornado can't be ruled out. It should all move out late.

Tuesday will give us a break before we ramp things back up on Wednesday. Highs on Tuesday will be close to 80° in the afternoon but other than a few leftover morning showers, rain shouldn't be an issue. Wednesday will bring another thunderstorm possibility- mainly from the evening into the night. We will continue to monitor the situation.

Have a good week!

- Meteorologist Chris Larson

