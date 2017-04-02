First Alert: Strong to severe thunderstorms through the evening commute

The WBTV First Alert Weather Center is updating the severe weather system that is moving through Carolinas Monday. Check for updates on WBTV.com and in the WBTV Weather App (iPhone | Android).

Monday - 2:45 p.m.

A batch of heavy rain is moving across the WBTV viewing area this afternoon. The line is moving quickly – at about 45 mph. However just because that moves past us, it doesn’t mean we are done. Another line is poised to move through as many are heading home from work this evening.

As that second, more intense line moves through, strong to severe thunderstorms aren’t out of the question. There is a Tornado Watch in effect for Upstate South Carolina and it includes York and Chester County. That is the most likely place for rotation to occur but isolated tornadoes are possible for anyone in the region. The biggest threats this afternoon will likely be heavy rain, gusty winds, and hail.

Be extra careful with driving home. Visibilities could be quite low due to heavy rain. Plus, an isolated tornado could quickly spin up unexpectedly.

This will be moving out late this evening and we should only see scattered showers overnight. ?

- Meteorologist Leigh Brock

Monday - 11:30 a.m.

Severe storms possible any time after 2 p.m. Monday

Torrential Rain, Damaging wind and Hail are biggest threat

Potential for isolated tornadoes does exist in a highly-sheared environment.

As we head into Monday afternoon and evening a strong cold front will approach the Carolinas.

As early as the lunch hour heavy rain and storms will be likely in the North Carolina High Country.

Across the NC piedmont conditions will continue to deteriorate heading into the late afternoon and evening hours. Expect strong storms to fire after 2 p.m. in the Charlotte Metro with a peak along a squall line front between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. This system has abundant moisture to work with… along with upper-level energy that will destabilize the atmosphere.

The Storm Prediction Center has put much of the WBTV viewing area in the “slight” risk for severe weather. Areas just to the south of Charlotte and towards Columbia are in a higher category of “enhanced” risk for severe storms.

This being said, expect conditions to deteriorate late this afternoon. Severe storms have the potential of hitting during the Monday evening rush-hour. Plan your afternoon and evening travel plans accordingly.

If you haven’t heard… the NC Tarheels are playing for the NCAA National Championship tonight in Phoenix, AZ. Tip off for the game is after 9 p.m. Right now, it looks like the threat for severe weather is pushing well east of the Charlotte area as the Heels take the court.

We’ll keep you updated throughout the afternoon and evening here at WBTV.

- Meteorologist Chris Larson

Sunday - 8 p.m.

Not only is tomorrow Monday…but it’s also a First Alert Weather Day.

There is a storm system currently moving through the Deep South. It brought heavy rain, hail, wind damage and even tornadoes to parts of Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi. The same system is making progress to the northeast and could make trouble for us on Monday.

As you wake up and head out, scattered showers are a possibility. Anytime through the morning to early afternoon, you could run into rain. Late in the afternoon, a line of thunderstorms are set to form in the western part of North Carolina. Ahead of that, there could be a few strong afternoon thunderstorms, but it looks like the main line will start in the mountains around the time kids are getting out of school.

From there, it will then push to the east. Thunderstorms are possible through the evening rush and could affect some of us as we’re heading out to watch the NCAA Championship game. We may get a little break and then the last round of storms will move through our area overnight.

The biggest threats will be gusty winds, heavy rain, hail and even an isolated tornado. As far as rain is concerned, we could be looking at 1-2” in some spots. While we do need the rain, we don’t necessarily want to make it up in one storm.

- Meteorologist Leigh Brock