15-year-old charged after teen found dead behind school

Baldridge, of Youngsville, was one of three soldiers killed in a June 10 operation in AfghanistanMore >>
Baldridge, of Youngsville, was one of three soldiers killed in a June 10 operation in AfghanistanMore >>
To construct the roundabout safely and efficiently, crews will completely close the intersection of NC 51 and Idlewild Road beginning Friday, June 23. The closure is scheduled to last for eight weeks.More >>
To construct the roundabout safely and efficiently, crews will completely close the intersection of NC 51 and Idlewild Road beginning Friday, June 23. The closure is scheduled to last for eight weeks.More >>
A Iredell County man who was jailed on several charges of sex crimes against a child on May 31 is now facing additional charges.More >>
A Iredell County man who was jailed on several charges of sex crimes against a child on May 31 is now facing additional charges.More >>
Tropical Storm Cindy – the third named storm of this hurricane season – made landfall along the Louisiana coast early Thursday morning spreading flooding rain and severe weather across the Gulf coast region.More >>
Tropical Storm Cindy – the third named storm of this hurricane season – made landfall along the Louisiana coast early Thursday morning spreading flooding rain and severe weather across the Gulf coast region.More >>
A North Carolina senator from Mecklenburg County compared the media to terrorists in a series of tweets Wednesday night and Thursday morning.More >>
A North Carolina senator from Mecklenburg County compared the media to terrorists in a series of tweets Wednesday night and Thursday morning.More >>