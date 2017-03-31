15-year-old charged after teen found dead behind school

A 15-year-old has been charged in connection to the death of another teenager whose body was found near the baseball field behind Allenbrook Elementary.

Tyshaud Nikese Brown, 18, was found dead with a fatal gunshot wound on March 22. The 15-year-old arrested Friday is charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

Police said the juvenile's name is not being released due to his age. It is not clear what evidence led investigators to the teen.

The day Brown's body was found, his mother spoke to WBTV off-camera. She said her son left the house the evening before around 7 and never came home. She reported him missing Wednesday morning. She says when she saw the police activity not far from her house, she knew her son was gone.

Jeremy Thomasson, Brown's best friend, told WBTV they played football together at West Mecklenburg High School. He says Brown was a receiver. Thomasson was woken up with the news this morning.

"I was broken because my best friend is gone. We were real close. But stuff happens," Thomasson said.

For hours, CMPD officers canvassed the area around the school as students and teachers waited inside.

"They said all of us have to go inside. We can't come back outside until and then they put us on lock down," one child said.

Police say that the homicide was not associated with the school.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

