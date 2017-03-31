ACC: NC will again be considered for hosting future ACC Championships

The ACC Council of Presidents has voted that North Carolina will again be considered for hosting future ACC Championships.

The Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) announced in September 2016 that it was pulling all of its "neutral site championships for the 2016-17 academic year" over the state's controversial House Bill 2.

The move came two days after the National College Association of Athletes (NCAA)'s announced it would pull all championship events from North Carolina over issues surrounding the bill.

The ACC Football Championship Game was slated to be held in Charlotte in December but had to be moved to Orlando due to the boycott of the state. The championship game was scheduled to be hosted in the city through 2019.

According to Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority (CRVA), the economic impact of the ACC Championship game in 2015 was $32.4 million. The previous year brought in $30.9 million. More than 104,000 people attended the games in 2014 and 2015.

Thursday, North Carolina lawmakers voted on and passed a bill that would repeal House Bill 2. The bill was signed into law by Governor Roy Cooper Thursday afternoon.

