5 Car Maintenance Mistakes You Could Be Making

When it comes to maintaining your car, you usually do the bare minimum! Don’t worry; a lot of people do. However, if you want to ensure your car is going to be reliable for years to come, it’s important to do all you can to keep up with car maintenance. If you’ve just been getting oil changes here and there or getting occasional tire rotations – it’s time to step up your car maintenance routine! To make sure your car is going last as long as you need, our Charlotte Toyota Service Center points out those auto services you shouldn’t ignore!

5 Car Maintenance Mistakes you’re Probably Making

So you don’t want to spend the money on auto service and you don’t want to take the time out of your weekend to work on your car – but your car is suffering! With every auto service you skip and dashboard light you ignore, something critical could be happening to your car. Our Charlotte Toyota Service Center has gathered a list of the five most common car maintenance mistakes people make that could cause extensive damage to your car:

Reusing oil filters. If you’re trying to cut costs on an oil change, you may have heard that reusing an old oil filter is a great way. However, this is hazardous to your car’s engine. If an oil filter is full of debris like metal shavings, dirt, or chemical byproducts, it’s not going to continue doing a good job filtering your car’s motor oil.

Not replacing air filters. A clogged or dirty engine air filter will prevent the engine from sucking air into the combustion chambers, causing your engine to run on too much gas and not enough air – also known as running rich. Your car will lose power and not run as smoothly.

Using cheap aftermarket car parts . Trying to pinch pennies and purchasing third-party auto parts can set you back even more in costs because these parts can void a warranty, damage your car if broken, or need to be replaced more often.

Driving your car after it overheats. Overheating is a sign that your car’s cooling system is operating correctly. If you drive your car after it overheats, you’re causing more stress on the engine and you can cause a head gasket to blow.

Paying no attention to the check engine light. Most often, the reason for a check engine light is because of a faulty oxygen sensor. Replacing the sensor may cost you a couple of hundred dollars, which is cheaper than the loss of fuel economy the failed oxygen sensor will cost you.

There are other things you could ignore about your car that may not cause damage to the vehicle, but could put yourself in danger. For example, not replacing your windshield wipers when they are old and worn out could put you at risk when it’s raining and you don’t have maximum visibility out of your windshield.

There are usually two reasons why people don’t maintain their car as well as they should: money and time. What they don’t know is that you can get cheap car maintenance done quickly at our Toyota Service Center in Charlotte! To schedule an appointment to get your car back in tip-top shape and caught up on auto service, give our Toyota Service Center a call at (888) 378-1214!

