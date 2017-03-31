Track improvements causes modified train schedules in April and May

Railroad track improvements and service modifications will impact travelers through the months of April and May.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, NC By Train's Piedmont and Carolinian trains will modify their schedules due to construction and maintenance work.

April 10 : Carolinian train 80 and Piedmont trains 73, 74, 75 and 76 will only operate between Raleigh and Kannapolis; passengers will be bused between Charlotte and Kannapolis. Carolinian train 79 will operate through to Charlotte, but will wait up to 30 minutes at the Kannapolis station for track crews to complete their work.

: Carolinian train 80 and Piedmont trains 73, 74, 75 and 76 will only operate between Raleigh and Kannapolis; passengers will be bused between Charlotte and Kannapolis. Carolinian train 79 will operate through to Charlotte, but will wait up to 30 minutes at the Kannapolis station for track crews to complete their work. April 12-13 : Piedmont trains 74 and 75 will be cancelled.

: Piedmont trains 74 and 75 will be cancelled. April 17- May 10: Piedmont trains 74 and 75 will be cancelled on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday between Greensboro and Raleigh each week.

Maintenance work is expected to be completed in late May.

Director of NCDOT's Rail Division Paul Worley says, “We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause for our rail passengers over the next few weeks. This routine maintenance work is essential to maintain reliability and safety for our passengers.”

You can visit ncbytrain.org to find more information on the revised schedules.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.