FIRST ALERT: Storms, showers continue to move through the area

* First Alert Day (early) Friday

* Sunny Weekend Skies

* Next Storm Comes Monday

Showers and storms continue moving in and out of the region. During the predawn hours Friday a stronger line of thunderstorms will roll through the area and there is a slight risk of severe storms. The main threat would be from damaging thunderstorm winds. There is a lesser threat of hail and/or an isolated weak tornado. But nothing can be ruled out at this point.

Fortunately, storms are moving quite rapidly, so they'll begin to depart through the mid-morning hours, and although the actual front passes through during the early afternoon, most of the moisture will have been wrung out by then and so, afternoon storms are unlikely. Afternoon temperatures will rebound to the 70s this afternoon, which spring-boards us into a delightful weekend.

Looking ahead, we're keeping an eye on another potential storm system heading this way next Monday. The good news is that in between these systems, the payoff comes over the weekend. We should remain dry, with highs in the mid 70s both weekend days.

- Meteorologist Lyndsay Tapases

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.