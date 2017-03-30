Officers Shelton/Clark scholarship winners

The Charlotte's Finest Legacy Foundation was created in 2009 with the first fundraising event being the 2009 Thin Blue Line Run.

The CFLF also partnered with the 100 Club of the Greater Charlotte Auto Dealers Association who has provided financial backing for the scholarships. The first scholarship awards were awarded in 2011.

2011: James Conner son of CMPD Officer Thomas Conner and Evan Vollman son of CMPD Officer Craig Vollman.

2012: Justin Redfern son of CMPD Detective Jeff Redfern and Matthew Bostick son of CMPD Officer William Bostick.

2013: Charles Smith son of retired CMPD Officer Charles Smith and Kristen Perry daughter of CMPD Officer Pierrette Perry.

2014: Macy Stutts daughter of CMPD Detective Todd Stutts and Robert Morell son of CMPD Detective Morell.

2015: Grant Athey son of retired CMPD Sergeant Tom Athey and Summer Pope daughter of Guilford County Sheriff's Office Sharon Harrison-Pope.

2016: None Awarded

2017: Pending

There is information posted on the foundation's website: www.charlottesfinestlegacy.com.

